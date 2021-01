ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is looking for two suspects after a pregnant woman’s EBT card was stolen and her entire account balance was depleted.

According to police, they are looking for the two people in this photo, which appears to be inside Wegmans on Jan. 12 at 11:44 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes these two people is asked to contact Elmira Police at (607)737-5626.