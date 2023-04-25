BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Police (NYSP) report that a man has been arrested after an investigation into numerous burglaries of a residence.

The NYSP report that they arrested 35-year-old Kenneth R. Highley from Big Flats and have charged him with:

– Two counts of Burglary 2nd, a class C Felony

– Two counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd, a class D Felony

– Three counts of Criminal Contempt 1st, a class E Felony

The State Police report that the arrest was the result of an investigation into numerous burglaries of a residence in the town of Big Flats, which had occurred over the past month. During the burglaries, the property was damaged in violation of a court-issued order of protection. Highly was arraigned in the Town of Big Flats Court and sent to the Chemung County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond pending further court proceedings.