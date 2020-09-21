Big Flats man charged after child abuse investigation

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Justin Nelson, 41, was arrested on Sept. 18 after the Chemung County

Sheriff’s Office and Chemung County Children and Family Services responded to a child abuse

report.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, a seven year-old child was being physically abused and had sustained injuries during the abuse.

Nelson, of Big Flats, has been charged with Assault in the Third Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both Class A Misdemeanors. After Children and Family Services filed an emergency petition in Chemung County Family Court, the child was removed from the home and placed in safe custody.

Per the New York State Bail Reform laws, Nelson was processed and released from the Sheriff’s Office pending future court appearances.