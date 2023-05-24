HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — According to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, a Big Flats man has been indicted on charges stemming from a coin, gold, and silver theft in the Town of Horseheads.

Jason F. Frycek was indicted by a grand jury on May 18. According to the indictment, Frycek was knowingly in possession of stolen silver bars, gold bars, and coins on December 15, 17, and 21. He also possessed $1,868.50 worth of stolen coins on February 15. All of the stolen property belonged to the Gold, Silver and Diamond Store. The indictment states that Frycek was in possession of a semi-automatic rifle as well.

Frycek has been charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.