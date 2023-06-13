BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A sex offender from Big Flats was arrested after police say he failed to register his change of address.

Police from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office went to the registered address of John Markey, 37, for an address verification in May. After arriving, police discovered that Markey had moved in April and located him after an investigation.

Markey was arrested after police determined that he had moved without reporting his new address to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office or the New York State Sex Offender Registry. Sex offenders are required to register any address changes within 10 days.

Markey was charged with Sex Offender Failure to Report an Address Change, a class E felony. He was issued an appearance ticket for a later date at the Town of Big Flats Court.