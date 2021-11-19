Big Flats woman arrested for stealing car in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Big Flats woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car Tuesday evening.

According to the Elmira Police Department, the owners of the car had surveillance video of the theft around 5 p.m. on November 16. The EPD issued a Be on the Lookout for Sarah Culbreth, 34.

Culbreth was arrested later that night, charged with grand larceny and released.

Culbreth was previously arrested in the spring of 2020 after a high-speed police chase that crossed into Pennsylvania.

