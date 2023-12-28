SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A convicted felon pled guilty to federal gun and drug charges on Wednesday.

The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Dupray Jordan, 33, of Binghamton admitted to possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to sell, possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

While entering the guilty plea, Jordan admitted that he planned to distribute the narcotics in his possession. He also admitted to possessing a loaded .38 caliber revolver in a Binghamton apartment on November 12, 2021. On that date, Jordan, who was previously convicted of Assault in the Second degree, threw the gun to the ground as police entered the residence.

Jordan is facing up to 20 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl along with a fine of up to $1 million. He also faces a consecutive sentence of at least five years and up to life in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000 for possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Additionally, he is facing up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Jordan is scheduled for sentencing on May 8, 2024, in Syracuse.