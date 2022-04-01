ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a trial that lasted less than a week, a Binghamton man has been found guilty of shooting and killing another man over a year ago in Elmira.

A jury found Khalid Abdul-Wahhad, 35, guilty of 2nd-degree Murder and two counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon for the death of Shamal Gladden I in February 2021 according to Elmira Police and the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office. He now faces a possible sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Jury selection for Abdul-Wahhad’s trial began on Monday, March, 28. The trial lasted four days, followed by two days of deliberations.

On February 27, 2021, Abdul-Wahhad shot and killed Gladden, who was 44 at the time, when Gladden stepped in to intervene in an altercation at the former Speedway gas station on Maple Ave. Police determined that two separate groups of people, who allegedly knew each other, got into a verbal altercation at the gas station. Gladden then arrived, separate from the involved parties, and recognized a friend’s daughter getting verbally accosted by Abdul-Wahhad.

Abdul-Wahhad pulled out a gun and shot Gladden multiple times, in the left arm, abdomen, and left leg. The DA’s Office said that the shot in his leg pierced his femoral artery, “causing substantial blood loss.” Gladden was pronounced dead at Arnot Ogden Medical Center shortly after.

Abdul-Wahhad is scheduled to be sentenced on May 16, 2022.

18 News will continue to follow developments in Abdul-Wahhad’s sentencing and provide more information as it becomes available.