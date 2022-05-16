ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Binghamton man convicted of killing Shamal Gladden I at a gas station in Elmira over a year ago will now be going to prison though he still claims innocence, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Khalid Abdul-Wahhab, 35, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for 2nd-degree Murder, according to the sentencing minutes. He was also sentenced to two terms of 15 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon. All three terms will run concurrently with each other.

Abdul-Wahhab was convicted in early April 2022 for the fatal shooting of Gladden at the former Speedway gas station on Maple Avenue in Elmira in February 2021. Police determined that two separate groups of people, who allegedly knew each other, got into a verbal altercation at the gas station. Gladden then arrived, separate from the involved parties, and recognized a friend’s daughter getting verbally accosted by Abdul-Wahhad.

Abdul-Wahhad pulled out a gun and shot Gladden multiple times, in the left arm, abdomen, and left leg. The DA’s Office said that the shot in his leg pierced his femoral artery, “causing substantial blood loss.” Gladden was pronounced dead at Arnot Ogden Medical Center shortly after.

In the transcript from his sentencing, Abdul-Wahhab maintained his innocence in the case. “I am not accepting responsibility,” he said, “it is because the evidence in the trial that was shown didn’t show me acting in a malice manner, it didn’t show me carrying a gun, it didn’t show any signs of scientific evidence.”

He further claimed that camera footage from the altercation showed him helping Gladden’s daughter, hugging her, and “showing signs of affection”.

Abdul-Wahhab’s attorney told the court that they intend to file a notice of appeal.