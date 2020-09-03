BOCES social worker arrested in federal pedophile sting, per report

(WETM) – Jacob Gorman, 38, of Painted Post, was arrested after an undercover federal investigation involving an attempt to engage in sexual acts with a child, according to a story shared by WETM’s media partner The Leader.

18 News has also confirmed with BOCES that Gorman is a school social worker and was placed on administrative leave this week. He has worked at the school since 2017.

As of 11:30 a.m. Gorman remained listed on the BOCES staff directory.

The report from The Leader says that the “sting involved a series of text messages in which the undercover officer posed as the parent of a 9-year-old girl.”

Gorman appeared in Binghamton’s federal courthouse Friday and remains jailed while awaiting a possible trial.

Gorman allegedly responded to a social media post set up by law enforcement posing as the parent of a 9-year-old girl, according to court documents sited in the report.

According to the documents, Gorman allegedly responded later that same day: “No flake here at all. Love the profile info,” and later allegedly responded, “So how do I get a chance?”

Gorman and the undercover officer allegedly discussed payments ranging up to $400, according to court documents. When the officer, again posing as the girl’s parent, asked whether Gorman was serious about his intentions, he allegedly answered, “I promise you I am dead serious about it.”

Federal authorities on Thursday charged Gorman with a felony count of using a facility and means of interstate and foreign commerce to knowingly attempt to persuade, induce, entice and coerce an individual under 18 to engage in sexual activity.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes avialable.

