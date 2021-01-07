Bomb threat left at the Arnot Mall, building cleared by New York State Police

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A written bomb threat was left at the Arnot Mall on Thursday afternoon, according to New York State Police.

The note was found around 1:20 p.m. and the building was evacuated. According to New York State Police, no devices or physical threats were found in the building.

18 News has reached out to the Arnot Mall for additional comment.

18 News first learned of the mall being evacuated through a viewer tip.

Anyone with information regarding the threat should contact police.