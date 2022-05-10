TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man has been arrested and charged with 12 felonies after he allegedly raped a ten-year-old girl multiple times and threatened her mother, according to the criminal complaint.

Disclaimer: The following details of sexual assault may be disturbing for some readers.

The investigation started when police responded to a reported incident that had happened in Towanda Borough, Pa. Police met with the victim, a 10-year-old female, and her mother who made the allegation of sexual assault. Police were informed that the mother’s boyfriend, Michael Anthony Widrig (34), was the suspect.

When police interviewed the victim and her mother, the mother stated that when she returned home she was given a note by the victim stating that Widrig had raped her. After the mother received the note she collected her belongings and took the victim and her other child to a safe location away from Widrig.

Police conducted a forensic interview on January 10, 2022. In the interview, the victim reportedly told police that Widrig had touched her during two separate incidents. The girl said the incidents happened sometime before the 2022 new year, and during the school year.

The girl said in the first incident, Widrig reportedly asked her to lay with him on the couch under a blanket. She said he was naked from the waist down and started to touch her according to the criminal complaint.

During this incident, Widrig then allegedly forced the victim to use her hand to masturbate him. The victim said that he told her to “Shut up and deal with it” and threatened to harm her mother. The victim stated that he held her down with his arm and would not let her leave. After this first incident, the criminal complaint said the girl grabbed her baby brother and ran to another room.

The victim stated that the second incident took place a couple of days to a week later. The victim stated that while her mother was not home, Widrig told her to get on the couch with him again, which she refused to do. Widrig then allegedly grabbed her by the shirt, pulled her to the couch, touched her inappropriately, and forced her to touch him as well.

After the victim was allegedly forced to perform oral sex, Widrig told her to take her pants off and then raped her.

During further interviews, the victim stated that in both incidents she attempted to yell but Widrig allegedly covered her mouth and threatened her mother if she didn’t do what she was told.

After the interview ended, police performed a physical examination. Upon viewing the forensic investigation and being told that the defendant and the victim’s mother fled the area, police filed the charges.

Widrig is charged with:

Rape of a Child

Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child – 3 Counts

– 3 Counts Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 years of Age – 4 Counts

– 4 Counts Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 Counts

– 2 Counts Corruption of Minors – 2 counts

Widrig is currently being held at the Bradford County Correctional Facility with a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 18.