MONROETON, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man and woman have been arrested in connection to a child rape and sexual assault case that police said took place over the course of five years.

Harold Manley, 58, faces multiple felony charges after he was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police last week. PSP Towanda conducted an investigation into the alleged rape of a teenage girl from Williamsport. According to the arrest report, Manley had allegedly been sexually assaulting the girl from when she was 13 years old to when she was 18, from 2016 to 2021.

Kathleen Irvin, 43, also from Monroeton, was also arrested in connection to the case.

Manley was charged with Rape, Sexual Assault, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, and Corruption of Minors. He was arraigned on March 28 and taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 bail. The Correctional Facility told 18 News that Manley was later bailed out.

Irvin was charged with Corruption of Minors and Endangering the Welfare of Children, both misdemeanors.