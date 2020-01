BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Three juveniles in Bradford County have been arrested after a string of thefts in Monroe Boro, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.

Police say the thefts were primarily from the cars of multiple residents in Monroeton from November 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020.

Police say multiple search warrants were executed and multiple stolen items were recovered. Charges against the unnamed juveniles are being filed.