BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Tuscarora Township last week, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The chase started when State Police observed Dustin Johnson, 36, of Meshoppen speed through a stop sign at Lattimore Rd and Shumway Rd. An officer at the scene attempted to stop him, but Johnson refused to pull over and continued at a high rate of speed on Shumway Rd., according to the criminal complaint.

The report says that Johnson failed to use turn signals, and drove on the left side of the road in a “careless disregard for the safety of others”. During the pursuit, the front right tire of Johnson’s vehicle broke apart and started to throw debris on the road. Johnson continued driving on the rim of the vehicle.

As the vehicle entered the intersection of Shumway Rd and Benneger Rd, the officer conducted a pit maneuver and brought both cars to a stop.

The criminal complaint said that Johnson then exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. Police followed him and issued commands to stop running and get on the ground. He allegedly entered a house on Tokach Rd, Police entered the residence and he was taken into custody.

Police performed a search that found Johnson allegedly possessed Methamphetamine and Oxycodone pills, a pipe and a digital scale. All items were seized and transported to the police station.

According to the original arrest report, Pennsylvania police said that Johnson had active felony warrants.

Johnson was transported to the Towanda barracks and processed.