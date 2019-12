TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The Towanda Police Department arrested Logan Ackley of Wysox on Wednesday for allegedly stealing 168 pounds of copper wiring.

According to police, Ackley, 24, allegedly stole the wiring from Penelec- First Energy Corporation in Reading, Pennsylvania and sold it in Towanda for $285.60.

Ackley is currently incarcerated at Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 bail.