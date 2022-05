SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Bradford County man has been arrested and charged with Strangulation after an incident that occurred last week.

Ronald Kelley, 56, was arrested on May 11, 2022, after State Police out of Towanda responded to an active domestic incident in Smithfield Township. Following an investigation, he was arrested on charges of Strangulation and Aggravated Assault.

He was arraigned and taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $85,000 bail.