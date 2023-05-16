MONROETON, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man has been accused of using his personal Google account to upload and view dozens of photos and videos of child pornography, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

Lucas Silby, 25, was arrested by a Special Agent with the AG’s Office on May 11, 2023. According to the affidavit and criminal complaint filed against Silby, he was allegedly in possession of the child porn since May of 2022.

The complaint said that the investigation started in September 2022 when Google alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Silby’s Google Drive account had nearly 80 files showing sexually explicit images of female children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old. By following a digital paper trail using things like his IP address, his home address, his Google account, and his cell phone, the AG’s Office tracked Silby to his home in Monroeton.

According to the complaint, Silby allegedly admitted to using a certain site to view child porn, having done so recently. He also acknowledged that his Google account was shut down, presumably because of the files, the affidavit said.

Silby was charged with 25 counts of the 3rd-degree felony Sexual Abuse of Children (Possession of Child Pornography), two counts of the 2nd-degree felony Sexual Abuse of Children, and one count of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility. He was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $350,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.