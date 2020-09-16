Bradford County man charged after police chase enters Chemung County

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Michael Comstock of Columbia Cross Roads was arrested after a police chase that began in Athens stretched into Chemung County.

According to court documents, a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper noticed a black 2007 Nissan Maxima traveling on South Main Street in Athens that had a broken driver side brake light and an unreadable registration.

The Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued onto State Route 220 towards Chemung County at a high-rate of speed.

After crossing into New York the vehicle crashed into a guide rail and the driver, identified as Comstock, and an unnamed passenger were apprehended on Maple Ave at Cedar Street.

Comstock was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for treatment where he admitted to using methamphetamine half an hour before the crash, according to State Police.

Comstock is facing the following charges in Pennsylvania:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, Third Degree Felony

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (2 counts)

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor

Eight Various Traffic Offenses

A blood draw was ordered for Comstock at the hospital, according to State Police.