Bradford County man arrested for strangling woman, stealing engagement ring

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – James Robert Clary of Wyalusing Township was arrested after a domestic violence incident on Jan. 2, 2020.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Clary drug a 44-year-old woman up the stairs by her hair, struck her on the face approximately three times, then choked her with his hands.

Police say Clary told the victim “he would rape her” and “burn down her and her children’s homes if she contacted the police.”

The victim’s phone was smashed during the incident and an engagement ring worth approximately $5,400 was also stolen, along with an unknown amount of cash.

Clary has been charged with felony strangulation, felony theft, misdemeanor terroristic threats, and misdemeanor simple assault. He also is facing a summary count for harassment and criminal mischief for damaging property.

Bail was set at $150,000, and Clary remains in the Bradford County Jail as of Monday afternoon.