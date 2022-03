GILLETT, Pa. (WETM) — A Gillett man has been sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.

Tony Gillie, 42, has been sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 15 months for failing to register as a sex offender, a felony of the second degree.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gillie following an investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on May 23, 2021.