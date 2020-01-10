Breaking News
Four story apartment building proposed for downtown Elmira near LECOM

Bradford County man sentenced for sex crime

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – William L. Adams Jr, currently a prisoner in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility, has been sentenced to 8-16 years, plus court costs, for Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.

Adams will have to register as a sex offender for life.

Adams, originally from Laceyville, Pa., pled guilty to the felony offense in October 2019.

Trooper Terrance Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police investigated the incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now