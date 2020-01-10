Bradford County man sentenced for sex crime

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – William L. Adams Jr, currently a prisoner in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility, has been sentenced to 8-16 years, plus court costs, for Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.

Adams will have to register as a sex offender for life.

Adams, originally from Laceyville, Pa., pled guilty to the felony offense in October 2019.

Trooper Terrance Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police investigated the incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township.

