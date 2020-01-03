Canton man sentenced for statutory sexual assault

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office tells 18 News that Jonathan Wright was sentenced to two to eight years in state prison after pleading guilty to two counts of statutory sexual assault.

Wright will be on three years of post release supervision and will have to be registered as a sex offender for life.

Wright was originally charged with 156 counts of various sex crimes after police say he had several sexual relationships from 2013-19 with teenage girls and drugged at least one girl in his home before raping her.

According to court documents, “Wright acknowledged multiple times that the sexual intercourse occurred when (she) was 13-years-old.”

Wright added “I don’t regret it but I think it was a bad decision… I shoulda known better, it was definitely my fault.”

State Police first became aware of Wright when someone came to the Pennsylvania State Police barracks on July 11, 2018, and said that someone confided in them that Wright had a sexual relationship with a girl, which started when she was 13-years-old.

A teacher and guidance counselor were also aware of a relationship between Wright and a girl.

One victim told police that Wright challenged her to chug wine, which the victim recounts to have “tasted bitter.” When she began to not feel well, Wright moved her to the bedroom. When she was unable to move her legs, Wright showed her porn and committed sexual acts.

Below are the original charges pressed against Wright in May: