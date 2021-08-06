Bradford County man sentenced for terroristic threats, previously apprehended for strangling

ULSTER, Pa. (WETM) – Christopher Shulas, 43, was sentenced by the Bradford County District Attorney for making terroristic threats.

He’s been sentenced to 17-47 months in the Pennsylvania Correctional Facility with a fine of $1,500 for the incident which took place in February, 2020.

Shulas had been sentenced to probation, but it was revoked when he failed to comply with the conditions.

He was previously apprehended in June 2021 for allegedly strangling an 18-year old woman.

According to police, the woman confronted Shulas because he had stolen her high school graduation money. He then allegedly proceeded to strangle the woman, causing her to lose consciousness. Witnesses say Shulas then fled the area with two explosive devices. State police searched the area and did not find those explosive devices.