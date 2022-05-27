SAYRE, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bradford County teen has been sentenced to incarceration after his March weapons arrest.

Briar Wright, 19, of Sayre, Pa. was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility. The release from the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office states that Wright will be incarcerated for 14 months, 11 months, 215 days to 23 months, and 29 days. He will also face probation supervision for a term of 24 months.

Wright was sentenced for the offenses of Firearms not to be carried without a License, Resisting Arrest, and 2 counts of Simple Assault.

According to Sayre Police, he was arrested on March 16 for allegedly stealing at least eight firearms in a string of break-ins and trying to point one at an officer. He was also arrested in September 2020 for assault, and in July 2021.