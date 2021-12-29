Bradford County woman arrested for threatening to stab man in throat

NORTH TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening to stab a man in the throat in Bradford County.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a reported assault on Aspenwood Road around 2:30 p.m. on December 28.

The 52-year-old male victim and witnesses told police that a 46-year-old woman had a knife and “advanced towards the victim” and threatened to stab him in the throat.

The woman was taken into custody, arraigned before the on-call Magistrate at PSP Towanda and then taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.

Police didn’t release the name of the woman or the victim.