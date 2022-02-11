Bradford County woman arrested on weapons charges

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bradford County woman has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Friday in Tioga County, N.Y.

The arrest happened in the town of Owego N.Y. where 28-year-old Trista C. Snodgrass, of Rome Pa., was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm along with Methamphetamine.

Snodgrass was arrested and arraigned at Tioga County CAP Court and is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, a Class C Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

She is being held on bail in the amount of $10,000 cash $20,000 bond.

Two other individuals were arrested that were inside the vehicle, 38-year-old Amanda Hazard of Nichols, N.Y., and 33-year-old Katelyn Miller of Owego.

Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Hazard and Miller were later released on Appearance Tickets to return to Village of Owego Court at a later date.