WYSOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A woman has been sentenced for drug possession after her arrest early last year, according to the Bradford County District Attorney.

Amber Howard, 35, of Troy Pa. was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 2 to 12 months on the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Howard following the investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on February 4, 2021.

According to the original arrest report, Howard possessed drug paraphernalia including two plastic bags containing meth, four hypodermic needles, a glass smoking pipe, and more.