Brandon McArthur arrested by State Police for gas station robbery

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Brandon McArthur was arrested after State Police responded to the Aces and Eights gas station in Southport for a reported larceny.

The gas station manager told State Police that a man entered the store and stole $278 worth of flashlights and that he wanted to press charges.

A man matching the description of the suspect was located by Elmira City Police as part of an unrelated investigation. The man, later identified as McArthur, allegedly told police that he stole the flashlights and sold all but two of them.

McArthur was arrested for petit larceny and issued an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Southport court at a later date.

McArthur has been arrested several times in the last year, most recently for allegedly stealing $500 worth of merchandise from Olympia Sports at the Arnot Mall.

On July 31 he was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A Misdemeanor, and Trespass, a Violation, after allegedly stealing from Kohls on County Route 64 in the Town of Horseheads. McArthur was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in the Horseheads Town Court at a later date.

In November 2019, McArthur was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of cellphones from the Verizon Wireless kiosk inside the Arnot Mall on Sept. 18 and Sept. 30.

He was charged with grand larceny in the 4th degree and released to reappear at a later date.

In January 2020, McArthur was arrested for allegedly stealing a bottle of cognac from Foster’s Liquor and Wine. He was charged with Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor, and was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Big Flats Court at a later date.