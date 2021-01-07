Brandon McArthur arrested for burglary in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Brandon McArthur was arrested in the Town of Big Flats after an incident involving him on a bike and a car.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, McArthur had a large garbage bag containing cut copper piping that he had allegedly scraped down the passenger side of the vehicle involved.

The Sheriff’s office says the copper pipe was allegedly stolen from an unoccupied home on County Route 64.

McArthur was charged with Burglary in the Third degree, arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

McArthur is well known to police after several arrests over the summer where he was released due to bail reform.

In September 2020 State Police say that McArthur was found to be in possession of $500 worth of counterfeit bills and methamphetamine. McArthur was arrested for Criminal possession of a controlled substance, Burglary in the 3rd and Petit Larceny.

McArthur was arrested in late August after State Police responded to the Aces and Eights gas station in Southport for a reported larceny of $278 worth of flashlights.

McArthur was arrested for petit larceny and issued an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Southport court at a later date.

McArthur was arrested in early August for allegedly stealing $500 worth of merchandise from Olympia Sports at the Arnot Mall.

On July 31 he was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A Misdemeanor, and Trespass, a Violation, after allegedly stealing from Kohls on County Route 64 in the Town of Horseheads. McArthur was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in the Horseheads Town Court at a later date.

In January 2020, McArthur was arrested for allegedly stealing a bottle of cognac from Foster’s Liquor and Wine. He was charged with Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor, and was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Big Flats Court at a later date.

In November 2019, McArthur was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of cellphones from the Verizon Wireless kiosk inside the Arnot Mall on Sept. 18 and Sept. 30.

He was charged with grand larceny in the 4th degree and released to reappear at a later date.