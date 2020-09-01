Brandon McArthur arrested for counterfeit money, methamphetamine

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Brandon McArthur was arrested by New York State Police in Big Flats for allegedly attempting to use counterfeit money at two stores on Monday.

State Police received a complaint from Kohl’s that a man, who was already banned from entering the store, was attempting to use counterfeit $50 bills.

A man with the same description, McArthur, was found at Dandy in Big Flats allegedly attempting to use counterfeit bills.

State Police say that McArthur was found to be in possession of $500 worth of counterfeit bills and methamphetamine. McArthur was arrested for Criminal possession of a controlled substance, Burglary in the 3rd and Petit Larceny.

He was arraigned in the Town of Big Flats court and is to return at a later date.

This offense is at least the second time in less than a week McArthur has been arrested by State Police.

McArthur was arrested in late August after State Police responded to the Aces and Eights gas station in Southport for a reported larceny of $278 worth of flashlights.

McArthur was arrested for petit larceny and issued an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Southport court at a later date.

McArthur was arrested in early August for allegedly stealing $500 worth of merchandise from Olympia Sports at the Arnot Mall.

On July 31 he was arrested for Petit Larceny, a class A Misdemeanor, and Trespass, a Violation, after allegedly stealing from Kohls on County Route 64 in the Town of Horseheads. McArthur was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in the Horseheads Town Court at a later date.

In January 2020, McArthur was arrested for allegedly stealing a bottle of cognac from Foster’s Liquor and Wine. He was charged with Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor, and was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Big Flats Court at a later date.

In November 2019, McArthur was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of cellphones from the Verizon Wireless kiosk inside the Arnot Mall on Sept. 18 and Sept. 30.

He was charged with grand larceny in the 4th degree and released to reappear at a later date.