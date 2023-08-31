ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bronx man faces charges after police conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle in Elmira Heights yesterday.

According to the Elmira Heights Police Department, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, police conducted a traffic stop on College Avenue around 11 p.m. During the search, officers discovered 1.695 ounces of heroin, an illegal knife and packaging material in the vehicle.

Benjamin Resto, 31, of the Bronx, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree. Resto has been summoned to Elmira Heights Court and was released upon his recognizance to appear at a later date.