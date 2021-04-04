Bronx shooting leaves 1 dead, bystander hurt; 2 arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — Officers in the Bronx came upon the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday night and arrested two gunmen, police said. One male was fatally shot and an innocent bystander was injured, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near 165th St. and Findlay Ave. in the Concourse Village neighborhood.

Three officers responding to gunshots witnessed the two suspects shoot a male victim multiple times before fleeing down the street as officers fired their weapons, police said at a news conference. The suspects, one of whom was shot, were captured nearby by other responding officers.

Police said the person who was shot by the gunmen succumbed to his wounds.

The gunman who was shot was hospitalized and listed as stable, officials said. A bystander was also shot in the arm and underwent surgery.

Authorities did not immediately release the names or ages of those involved.