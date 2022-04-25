ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Brooklyn man has been arrested on weapons charges after police allegedly found him with a gun on Elmira’s southside.

The Elmira Police Department responded to a report of a man with a gun on the southside in the morning on April 25, 2022. Officers located Nathan Knox, 38, in the 500 block of Lyon Street, saying he matched the description of the man in the initial report.

EPD arrested Knox without incident, according to the arrest report. He was charged with 2nd- and 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Police said anyone with more information into the incident is asked to call the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626.