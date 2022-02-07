Two downstate women arrested for trying to bring marijuana into Elmira Correctional

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two downstate women have been arrested for allegedly trying to bring drugs into the Elmira Correctional Facility.

Khadijah Francis, 24, of Brooklyn was arrested by New York State Police just before midnight on February 6. According to NYSP, Francis allegedly tried to enter Elmira Correctional Facility “with a quantity of Marijuana” early that afternoon.

She was charged with second-degree Introducing Prison Contraband (a class-A misdemeanor). She was released on a ticket to return to the City of Elmira Court on February 18.

The same day, another downstate woman was also arrested for a similar charge. Kutima Glover, 41, of Amityville, was also arrested just before midnight for a reported incident from 11:25 that morning. Police said Francis allegedly tried to bring marijuana into Elmira Correctional during a visit. According to the arrest report, Glover was charged with second-degree Promoting Prison Contraband and released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Elmira City Court on February 15.