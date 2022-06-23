BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and injuring a woman earlier this month, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Ross, 35, from Burdett, N.Y., was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on June 10, 2022 in connection to the incident. The Sheriff’s Office said that Ross allegedly punched a woman in the face, causing injuries. Officials didn’t release any more details on the incident.

Ross was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree Assault (a class-A misdemeanor). He was arraigned in the Schuyler County CAP Court and taken to the County Jail in lieu of $10,000bail/$20,000 bond.