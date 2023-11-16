DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – A Burdett man has pleaded guilty to attempted burglary following an incident that occurred back in March in the town of Dix.

According to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office, Marvin R. Rhoads, 52, of Burdett, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in the second degree, a class D felony, in Schuyler County Court on Nov. 9.

Rhoads’ charge stems from an incident that occurred on March 21, 2023, where he unlawfully entered a home in the town of Dix while the person who lives there was home. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30, 2023.

This case was prosecuted by Schuyler County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Hourihan.