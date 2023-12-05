DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – A Burdett man has been sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to an attempted burglary that took place in March.

According to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office, Marvin R. Rhoads, 52, of Burdett, was sentenced to four and a half years in state prison, plus one and a half years post-release supervision, by Hon. Matthew C. Hayden on Nov. 30, after pleading guilty to attempted burglary in the second degree, a class D felony, on Nov. 9. He has also been ordered to pay restitution of $3,680.78.

Rhoads’ charge stems from an incident that occurred on March 21, 2023, where he unlawfully entered a home in the town of Dix while the person was home.

This case was prosecuted by Schuyler County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Hourihan.