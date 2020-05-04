Burglary at Roaring Branch church, equipment stolen

Breaking News
ROARING BRANCH, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at the Ogdensburg Church in Roaring Branch where hundreds of dollars worth of equipment was stolen.

Police say the burglary happened between 9 p.m. on April 25 and 8 a.m. on April 27 at the church on Rt. 414 in Tioga County.

A black and orange Les Paul electric guitar, wireless mic, TV, and an amplifier were stolen, worth approximately $800.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield at 570-662-2151.

