Byrne Dairy employee arrested for stealing over $1000

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads woman has been arrested for stealing over $1,000 at the Byrne Dairy where she worked.

According to New York State Police, Alyssa Watts, 26, was arrested on November 6. An employee of Byrne Dairy on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads.

State Police told 18 News that Watts allegedly cashed out bottle and can receipts of over $1,000 and pocketed the money.

Watts was charged with third-degree Grand Larceny. The investigation is ongoing and Watts will appear in the Horseheads Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.

