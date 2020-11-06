Caden Charnetski begins sentence for vehicular manslaughter

(WETM) – Caden Charnetski has reported to the Chemung County Jail to begin his 1-3 year state prison sentence for the deaths of Matthew and Harolyn Matteson in 2018.

Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom tells 18 News that Charnetski will have to quarantine at the jail for 14 days due to COVID-19 concerns before he is transferred to a state prison to continue his sentence.

It’s not known at this time which state facility Charnetski will eventually be transferred to.

Charnetski was sentenced in 2019 for vehicular manslaughter after the Mattesons were ejected from a motorcycle in a colliding head-on accident with Charnetski’s car on Westinghouse Road in Horseheads on July 10, 2018.

Prosecutors argued that Charnetski was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash.

Charnetski appealed the sentence in September in the State of New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division Third Judicial Department, which denied his case.

Following his sentencing in 2019, Charnetski was released on $25,000 cash/$50,000 property bond and had remained free since.

The full decision on Charnetski’s appeal can be read below:

Charnetski appeal by WETM on Scribd

During the September appeal, Charnetski’s attorney Ray Schlather spoke for more than 20 minutes to open the hearing, arguing that the case was a matter of two words: science and marijuana. Slather argued that there is a lack of consensus on how marijuana affects a driver and that there was no scientific correlation between THC levels and impairment.

Slather also argued that there were errors in the crash analysis such as the speed and weight of the motorcycle prior to the crash.

Chemung County Assistant District Attorney William D. Vandelinder argued that the case does involve science, but that the effects of marijuana on a person are known and that Charnetski didn’t have the ability to react to the motorcycle.

The full hearing can be watched below: