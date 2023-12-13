CAMERON, N.Y. (WETM) – A Cameron man has been arrested on multiple charges in connection to a reported burglary and animal cruelty in the town of Cameron.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, James A. Margeson, 35 of Cameron, was arrested after he was alleged to have stolen property, altered a vehicle identification number and damaged stolen property. Additionally, it was alleged that he failed to provide sustenance to four dogs who have since been rescued.

Margeson has been charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree, a class D felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree, a class E felony

Forgery of a Vehicle Identification Number, a class E felony

Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class E felony

Criminal Mischief in the second degree, a class D felony

Failure to Provide Sustenance to a Domestic Animal

He was then summonsed to Centralized Arraignment Court and released.