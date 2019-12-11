Cameron woman arrested after welfare fraud investigation

CAMERON, N.Y. (WETM) – Connie Tillinghast of Cameron was arrested by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office after a welfare fraud investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tillinghast used another person’s benefit card issued by the Steuben County Department of Social Services in March 2019, following that person’s death.

Tillinghast obtained $304.42 worth of benefits and is charged with one count of Misuse of Food Stamps, a class A misdemeanor in violation of New York State Social Service Law, and one count of Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor in violation of New York State Penal Law.

Tillinghast was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Steuben County Department of Social Services Fraud and Legal Affairs Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office.