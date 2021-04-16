Cameron woman charged after animal abuse investigation

CAMERON, N.Y. (WETM) – Gracie Schoffner, 24, is facing charges after an animal abuse investigation, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Allard, Schoffner allegedly “failed to provide adequate housing and care for two dogs and a cat at her residence.”

Schoffner was charged with Fail to Provide Proper Sustenance/Torturing/Injuring an Animal and was released on an Appearance Ticket directing her to Cameron Town Court at a later date.

The animals were signed over to the Finger Lakes SPCA.

