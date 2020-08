BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Brittany Hunt, 30, was arrested after she was allegedly found with methamphetamine inside the Steuben County Jail.

Hunt was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, a class D Felony, Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class E Felony and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Hunt was arraigned and held in lieu of $50 bail