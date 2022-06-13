THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Campbell man was arrested over the weekend for assault and damaging property, according to New York State Police.

Richard Dewert, 57, was arrested on June 11, 2022, at around 6:00 p.m. in the town of Thurston.

State Police out of Painted Post say that Dewert called and asked a victim for a ride. When the victim arrived, Dewert allegedly accused the victim of stealing from him, then hit the victim in the back of the head and injured their nose. He also allegedly damaged the driver’s door of the vehicle.

Dewert was arrested and charged with Assault in the third degree, and Criminal Mischief with intent to damage property. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.