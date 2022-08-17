CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Campbell man has been arrested after the Sheriff’s Office said he attacked and choked a deputy last week.

Kris Calkins, 50, was arrested on August 10 by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the attack. The Sheriff’s Office said Calkins intentionally attacked, choked, and injured a deputy who was serving as a peacekeeper in Campbell.

The arrest report said that the deputy was treated by EMS at the scene.

Calkins was charged with 2nd-degree Assault (a class-D felony), Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and 2nd-degree Obstructing Governmental Administration. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and was released.