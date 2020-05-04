Live Now
Campbell man arrested for Corning tire slashing spree

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Ryan Reynolds, 40 of Campbell, was arrested in connection to a tire slashing spree in Corning that left approximately three dozen vehicles damaged.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Reynolds was arrested on May 1 after reports of a damaged vehicle in Campbell. Following interviews and recovering physical evidence, Sheriff’s deputies allege that Reynolds was responsible for the two-day tire slashing spree in Corning on April 28-29.

Corning Police tell 18 News that vehicles on the following streets were damaged during the spree:

  • Dwight Avenue
  • Onondaga Street
  • Fuller Avenue
  • Buffalo Street
  • Reynalds Avenue
  • Pulteney Street

Reynolds was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree. Reynolds was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released to appear in the City of Corning and Town of Corning Courts at a later date.

The investigation continues, with further charges possible in the future.

