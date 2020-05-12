Campbell man charged for driving while intoxicated with a child

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Andrew Ordway, 33 of Campbell, was arrested after he allegedly drove while under the influence of drugs with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle, according to the Steuben County Sheriff.

Ordway was arrested on May 8 after a traffic stop on Main Street for endangering the welfare of a child, driving while ability impaired, aggravated driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of marijuana,failure to yield, and failure to dim headlights.

Ordway was released on an appearance ticket and traffic summons to appear in the Town of Campbell Court at a later date.