ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Campbell man has been arrested again for stalking a person who has a protection order filed against him, according to State Police.

Neil Shaw, 47, was arrested on May 6 by State Police out of Painted Post. He allegedly went through the checkout line of the victim who works at the Walmart in Erwin.

He was arrested and charged with Stalking in the 4th Degree, a Class B Misdemeanor, and Criminal Contempt in the 1st Degree, a Class E Felony.

Shaw was held for processing and then released.

This is the second time in a month that Shaw has been arrested for stalking and violating a protection order. On April 6, he allegedly went to the home of a victim who had a court-ordered protection order against him and banged on their window. He was arrested for this incident and released to appear in court at a later date.